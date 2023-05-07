CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council elected three new members to its Board of Directors at its spring board meeting held on April 14 in Wheeling. The Council’s Board of Directors is composed of 23 citizens from across the state. The Board meets three times per year. Members are elected to a three-year, term and may be elected to a second consecutive three-year term.
New members are Cicero Fain III of Huntington, Michele Moure-Reeves of Mathias, and Pam Tarr of Charleston. Current members Leslie Baker of Beckley, George ‘Gib’ Brown of Clarksburg, Katrena Ramsey of Ravenswood, and Bryson VanNostrand of Buckhannon were elected to second terms.
The Humanities Council thanked departing Board Members Kelli Johnson of Huntington, Amy Pancake of Romney, and Billy Joe Peyton of Charleston for their time and service as dedicated members of the Board.
The Council also appointed Leslie Baker of Beckley as Secretary to complete an unexpired term of service.
