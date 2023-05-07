The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council elected three new members to its Board of Directors at its spring board meeting held on April 14 in Wheeling. The Council’s Board of Directors is composed of 23 citizens from across the state. The Board meets three times per year. Members are elected to a three-year, term and may be elected to a second consecutive three-year term.

New members are Cicero Fain III of Huntington, Michele Moure-Reeves of Mathias, and Pam Tarr of Charleston. Current members Leslie Baker of Beckley, George ‘Gib’ Brown of Clarksburg, Katrena Ramsey of Ravenswood, and Bryson VanNostrand of Buckhannon were elected to second terms.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you