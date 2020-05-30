CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council’s next two Little Lectures will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and the Council’s website, wvhumanities.org, instead of being held at the historic MacFarland-Hubbard House in Charleston, a news release said.
“We’re keeping a close eye on the public health situation,” says Council Program Officer Kyle Warmack. “And while we’re hoping to hold the rest of these gatherings in person before the summer is out, we’re also thrilled to experiment with this new format and safely provide audiences with the opportunity to enjoy these exciting talks at a distance for the May and June events.”
At 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, check out a lecture by Nancy Bruns on “The History of Salt in the Kanawha Valley.” Bruns is a seventh-generation saltmaker and the co-owner of J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works in Malden, West Virginia. The Salt Works were recently featured in a Los Angeles Times article when it was discovered that the prestigious Huntington Library in Pasadena, California, had purchased a large number of the Dickinson records predating the Civil War, from an unknown auction buyer.
Billy Joe Peyton’s lecture will premiere at 2 p.m. June 21, when he will speak about “East Enders: Architectural Heirlooms in Charleston’s Oldest Neighborhood,” chronicling the historic character of the East End and the fight to save many historic homes from ruin and demolition in the 1970s. Peyton is an acclaimed historian and scholar who teaches at West Virginia State University.
Earlier in the year, in response to COVID-19, the Council moved its first two 2020 Little Lectures (traditionally held in March and April) to August and September, respectively.
“The Council is committed to hosting its five scheduled Little Lectures this year,” states Executive Director Eric Waggoner. “It’s merely a question of whether we’ll get to host our July-through-September lectures at our historic office, just as we would in a normal season. Either way, we couldn’t be more excited about the speakers participating in the series this year.”
For more details, visit www.wvhumanities.org.