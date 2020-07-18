CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council’s next three Little Lectures will be broadcast virtually, instead of being held at the historic MacFarland-Hubbard House in Charleston — beginning with the next lecture, “The West Virginia Mine Wars and Memory,” which premieres at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
The lectures will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and the Council’s website, wvhumanities.org.
“We’ve enjoyed the great response to our previous two virtual Little Lectures,” said Council program officer Kyle Warmack in a news release. “While we miss holding these events in person, and definitely look forward to returning to the traditional format, this has been such a great opportunity to bring these beloved Little Lectures to folks in every county. We plan to continue online distribution even after we return to live audiences next year.”
This Sunday’s lecture is given by Mackenzie New Walker, and will focus on the evolving legacy of southern West Virginia’s bitter conflicts between coal operators and miners struggling for better labor conditions in the first two decades of the 20th century. Walker is the executive director of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum in Matewan, which since 2015 has focused on telling a “people’s history” of the struggles, skirmishes and strikes that marked this period of turmoil.
A graduate of Marshall University, Walker is a fourth-generation card-carrying member of the United Mine Workers of America whose grandfather fought in the Mine Wars.
The lecture was taped earlier this week at the Humanities Council’s Charleston offices. Walker will be available during Sunday’s premiere to answer questions live in the comments and chat on Facebook and YouTube.
Rounding out the 2020 Little Lectures Series will be Aaron Carey of Bethany College presenting “The Role of Ancestry, Heritage and Nature in Appalachian Black Metal Music” on Aug. 23, followed by Dr. Cicero Fain’s lecture on “Black Huntington and the Rise of the African American Middle Class” on Sept. 20. Both events will be presented virtually.
For more information, visit www.wvhumanities.org or contact Kyle Warmack at 304-346-8500 or warmack@wvhumanities.org.