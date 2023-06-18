The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council invites the public to celebrate West Virginia Day at its headquarters in the historic MacFarland-Hubbard House in Charleston.

The open house is set for 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at 1310 Kanawha Blvd East. Light refreshments will be provided.

