The MacFarland-Hubbard House, a historic landmark in Charleston, provides a working office for the West Virginia Humanities Council, which will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in honor of West Virginia Day.
The MacFarland-Hubbard House, a historic landmark in Charleston, provides a working office for the West Virginia Humanities Council, which will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday in honor of West Virginia Day.
Photos courtesy of the West Virginia Humanities Council
The MacFarland-Hubbard House was bombarded by Confederate artillery during the Civil War, and a cannon ball came through the roof and wedged in the attic. Today, it’s displayed at the house under a glass dome.
The MacFarland-Hubbard House, a historic landmark in Charleston, provides a working office for the West Virginia Humanities Council, which will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in honor of West Virginia Day.
Courtesy of the West Virginia Humanities Council
The parlor, located in a front corner of the MacFarland-Hubbard House, was the main social space in the house.
Courtesy of the West Virginia Humanities Council
The MacFarland-Hubbard House, a historic landmark in Charleston, provides a working office for the West Virginia Humanities Council, which will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday in honor of West Virginia Day.
Photos courtesy of the West Virginia Humanities Council
The MacFarland-Hubbard House was bombarded by Confederate artillery during the Civil War, and a cannon ball came through the roof and wedged in the attic. Today, it’s displayed at the house under a glass dome.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.