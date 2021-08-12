HUNTINGTON — With dozens of craft beers, gourmet burgers and some gourmet takes on macaroni and cheese, the Huntington Ale House is a pub that has some serious grub.
The bar’s owner, Mackie Robertson, has been a regular part of the Huntington bar and restaurant scene since 2001 and has run the Huntington Ale House since 2013. Over the years, the restaurant has expanded its menu to include wings, salads, steaks and an all-day brunch menu.
“I opened up with six tables, and the front bar area was the only dining area,” Robertson said. “When I first started, I was the only cook, and we had two bartenders that alternated throughout the week. We basically had burgers, salads and appetizers. This building in the past was always a music venue or a college bar. So when we first started, we started to explore in our kitchen. We came up with our own sauces, seasonings and recipes. We started slowly adding items as we could.”
The pub added to the menu over time.
“Our business around nine months started to pick up to where we could expand the menu and hire some people to help. We then started renovating the rest of the building for extra seating. We remodeled the back and repainted it so we could make it suitable for a restaurant,” he said. “It’s our eight-year anniversary, and we now have about 25 employees. We started with 17 beers on tap and grew to 48 brews on tap.”
The Huntington Ale House has a variety of burgers including the Black & Bleu ($13.99) topped with homemade blue cheese, Cajun spices, bacon and crumbled blue cheese. There’s also the Mushroom and More ($13.99) served with grilled mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese. All burgers are served with fries or a substitute side. There are also sandwiches like the Big BLT ($13.99), the Pulled Pork Melt ($13.99) and the Big Ol’ Fish Sandwich ($13.99).
Customers can choose from a selection of steaks including Sirloin ($19.99), New York Strip ($25.99) and Rib-eye ($25.99). The restaurant offers an All Day Brunch menu including Steak and Eggs ($17.99), Cajun Pork and Eggs ($14.99) and Maple Chicken Waffles ($14.99). For those looking to curl up with some good comfort food, there’s a variety of macaroni and cheese. These include the Chicken and Broccoli Mac and Cheese ($15.99), Pepperoni Pizza Mac and Cheese ($13.99) and Steak and Mushrooms Mac and Cheese ($18.99). The bar offers an assortment of craft beers including regional favorites from Greenbrier Valley Brewing, Big Timber Brewing Co. and Country Boy Brewing.
“People ask me all the time what I recommend on the menu, and it’s so hard to choose because everything on that menu sells,” Robertson said. “In the past we’ve taken a few items off to make room for other menu items and received a lot of negativity because people loved them so much. It’s hard to pick. It really depends on what your mood is. People love our waffles. I have people all the time tell us we have the best chicken and waffles they’ve ever had. People all the time tell us the Pulled Pork Nachos are the best they’ve ever had. I’ve had people from the South tell me that the fried pickles are some of the best they’ve ever had. All of the sandwiches are very popular. If I had to pick one, it would be the Huntington Hot Brown. Dr. Brock, a local dentist, suggested we add a Kentucky Hot Brown, and we came up with our own version. Our burgers are huge. When people see them, they just gasp at the size and quality.”
Huntington Ale House is located at 1318 4th Ave., in downtown Huntington. It is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders or more information, call 304-522-2537. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/huntington.alehouse/, and for a full menu visit https://www.huntingtonale.com.