HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Area Regional Theatre troupe and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will bring live outdoor theater to the Ritter Park Amphitheater this month.
The end result of their efforts will be two musicals performed at the venue — one for adults and a second one for kids, teens and families.
On the adult side of the ledger, the Huntington Area Regional Theatre is presenting the Broadway play “Into the Woods” for 10 performances at the Ritter Park Amphitheater beginning Thursday, June 2. “Into the Woods” became one of the late Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim’s most popular productions, with Sondheim’s music and lyrics accented by James Lapine’s story book.
Sondheim, one of the most prolific and celebrated creatives to use Broadway as his muse, died Nov. 26, 2021. Loosely based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tales written in the 1800s, his “Into the Woods” musical debuted on Broadway in 1987. It would go on to win three Tony Awards and run for 765 performances.
The Huntington Area Regional Theatre will use a live band to bring Sondheim’s music to life in an atmospheric way. Co-directing the play is Tommy Smirl, who, along with his wife, Mary Smirl, and others, helped to create the Huntington Area Regional Theatre.
“Working this show up has meant some late nights and hard work,” said Tommy Smirl. “We usually decide what show we are going to do during the summer by the previous August or September. We picked this play because theater people love ‘Into the Woods.’ The play may not be as familiar to the man or woman about town, but it does have a big following in the theater community. The music in it is just phenomenal, and every time I see it or get involved with it, I will say, ‘This one is my favorite song in it,’ or, ‘That one is my favorite song in it,’ as every song is so good.”
Sondheim’s successes go back to his lyrics for the acclaimed 1950s plays “West Side Story” and “Gypsy,” all leading up to his last major work, “Road Show” in 2008. As for “Into the Woods,” it won the Tony Award for Best Musical Score, Best Book of a Musical and Best Performance By A Leading Actress in a Musical.
“‘Into the Woods’ has a little something for everybody in it,” said Smirl. “It has the Brothers Grimm fairy tale characters in there, and then it also has some adult real-life stuff going on in there as well. If you make the mistake of listening too closely, you may actually learn something. My wife, Mary, and I have always wanted to produce this play but never felt we had yet to develop the audience to do it with in the outdoor shows. But now we feel like we have done some successful adult shows in Ritter Park, like ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘The Adams Family,’ and we have grown our adult audience to the point where they will turn out for ‘Into the Woods.’”
Once the word was out that the Huntington Area Regional Theatre was about to audition for a Sondheim musical, excitement grew.
“The auditions turned out great as we had about 130 people show up,” said Smirl. “We knew we would have a lot of quality people turn out for the auditions and we wish we could have cast everybody, but there are only about 18 parts in the show.”
Many of the actors who auditioned but did not make the cut for “Into the Woods” will be cast in the second play to be produced this month at the Ritter Park Amphitheater, which will be Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical.”
“Into the Woods” will be presented at the Ritter Park Amphitheater at 8:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. June 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16 and 17. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. Groups of 10 can get in for $10 each.
The Huntington Area Regional Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical,” based on the TV movie about the kids of various Disney villains from over the years, will be geared more toward children, teens and families. Those shows will take place at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on June 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 30, as well as on July 1, 2 and 3. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. Groups of 10 can get in for $10 each.
On the Disney nights, the gates will open at 6:30 p.m., followed by a special 30-minute “Seussical Kids” pre-show at 7:30 p.m. and then Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” at 8:30 p.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.