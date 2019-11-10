HUNTINGTON — This month, three sites in the Huntington area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Area families, churches and groups continue to be busy transforming empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these boxes to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received, according to the organization.
“I have been packing boxes since 1994, and throughout my life God has called me to go deeper in the ministry. I have served on our area team since 2011; I became the Area Coordinator in 2017 upon my return from distribution in Togo, West Africa,” said local resident Rebecca Parker-Moore. “I love packing shoebox gifts because I am able to pack the love and hope of Jesus in each one. Nothing compares to knowing that through this simple gift, God can transform a child, a family, a community. The ministry of OCC is my heart!”
This year, Huntington-area residents can drop off their shoebox gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children, at one of these locations.
Huntington-area
collection sites:
Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705
Monday, Nov. 18, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Kenova, 1120 Poplar St., Kenova, WV 25530
Monday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, 5247 Beech Fork Road, Lavalette, WV 25535
Monday, Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call Parker-Moore, the Huntington area coordinator, at 774-641-2784 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Those who prefer online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Its mission is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.