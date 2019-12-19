The Huntington Blues Society’s move of its monthly jam to Black Sheep Stage at Pullman Square has proven to be successful for the organization. At that central location, their free-to-the-public get-togethers are a great way for music lovers to get a taste of live blues music in the Tri-State, and a good place for musicians from around the region to share their talents onstage.
On Friday, Dec. 20, the public is invited to the Huntington Blues Society’s 7th Annual Christmas Party at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews, located at 279 9th St. in Huntington. The event will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. and will include a performance by the Huntington Harmonica Club followed by an open jam. Also slated to appear is the Lady Blue blues band from Bluefield, West Virginia.
“The Huntington Harmonica Club will be the featured act, as they have been for our Christmas Party since the first one, and they will play for an hour and then we’ll open it up for a fee jam after that, as we always do,” said Karen Combs, President of the Huntington Blues Society. “We have been getting some new players in since we changed the venue as it has drawn in a little bit different crowd. The Lady Blue band will be our featured artist for April 2020, but they are coming in all of the way from Bluefield, West Virginia, to play and have some fun. They heard about is through the Huntington Blues Society Facebook page.”
Combs is not only the president of the Huntington Blues Society, she sings and plays rhythm guitar as well.
“For the holidays I like to sing The Eagles’ ‘Please Come Home For Christmas,’ and then I do a version of ‘Merry Christmas Baby’ that sounds like the blues standard ‘Stormy Monday,’ and then I will do the song ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ in honor of Barbara James, the keyboard player for the Huntington Harmonica Club who passed away a couple years ago and always sang that song.
“Back in the day, the Huntington Harmonica Club was how I found my place in the local scene when I joined up with them. The blues society kind formed out of that group, so we are happy to have them back.”
One cool thing about the Huntington Blues Society is the Blues Challenge it puts on every year. A few of the winners of that competition have entered into the large and impressive International Blues Challenge that will take place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1.
“I’ll be going to Memphis the year as well so I am really stoked about that,” Combs said. “They give out a big show program there that lists all of the acts, where they will be playing that weekend and it mentions where they are from, so it is good to see Huntington and West Virginia listed.”
When it comes time for the annual Christmas Party, the atmosphere is open and fun, the public is asked to come and be a part of it, and older blues veterans are asked to make an appearance as well.
“Rick Brown, who is a legendary musician around here, and Allen Hatten usually come down to jam with us at the Christmas Party,” Combs said. “Hatten has played or recorded over the years with Johnny Cash, The Kinks, Muddy Waters, Charlie Daniels and more including appearances on the Grand Ole Opry. He has played the harmonica all over the world. So, this party will be like a homecoming with everyone coming back for Christmas.”
More information on the Christmas Jam can be found at facebook.com/HuntingtonBluesSociety and blacksheepwv.com.