West Virginia blues songstress Lady D, pictured, will take her Lady D Project to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 24-28. To help with that trip, the Huntington Blues Society is hosting a fundraising jam on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Fly In Café.
West Virginia blues songstress Lady D, pictured, will take her Lady D Project to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 24-28. To help with that trip, the Huntington Blues Society is hosting a fundraising jam on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Fly In Café.
West Virginia blues songstress Lady D, pictured, will take her Lady D Project to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 24-28. To help with that trip, the Huntington Blues Society is hosting a fundraising jam on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Fly In Café.
West Virginia blues songstress Lady D, pictured, will take her Lady D Project to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 24-28. To help with that trip, the Huntington Blues Society is hosting a fundraising jam on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Fly In Café.
Submitted
West Virginia blues songstress Lady D, pictured, will take her Lady D Project to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 24-28. To help with that trip, the Huntington Blues Society is hosting a fundraising jam on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Fly In Café.
Submitted photo
West Virginia blues songstress Lady D, pictured, will take her Lady D Project to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 24-28. To help with that trip, the Huntington Blues Society is hosting a fundraising jam on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Fly In Café.
HUNTINGTON — When you expand the digital map of the affiliates connected to The Blues Foundation — the premier blues music organization in the world — you see a circle in the eastern half of the U.S. that shows local blues music organizations in cities like Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Lexington, Knoxville, Charlotte, Greensboro and Richmond, all the way around to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
In the middle of that ring, all by itself, is the marker for the small-town, Mountain State-proud Huntington Blues Society located here in the Jewel City.
The highlight of the year for The Blues Foundation is the annual International Blues Challenge. During the year, the affiliates hold local single/duo and blues band contests, and then the winners from around the globe head to Memphis, Tennessee, to compete in the International Blues Challenge. Win or lose, the bands that make the trip get to network and showcase their sound in front of blues music fans, booking agents and music publications, with all of the activity centered on the historic Beale Street area.
This year, the International Blues Challenge will take place on Jan. 24-28.
Before that, on Sunday, Jan. 22, the Huntington Blues Society will host a fundraiser filled with three sets of live blues music to raise traveling money for the two West Virginia bands that will represent in Memphis later in the week.
The fundraising jam will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Huntington Blues Society’s new home venue, which is the Fly In Café located at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington. Tickets for the show are $10. The venue offers a full bar and restaurant.
Blues music fans, music fans in general or others are also welcome to donate more than the suggested $10 if you would like to step up to help the bands headed to ground zero of the blues music world.
The West Virginia-based musicians that have been chosen to represent the Mountain State on Beale Street this year include the Lady D Project and the Generation Gap Band.
Musician Karen Combs is the president of the Huntington Blues Society.
“Our latest big news at the Huntington Blues Society, other than our two bands that are going to Memphis, is that we have a new home here in the Tri-State,” said Combs. “Carl Bailey — owner of the Fly In Café and the Robert Newlon Airpark, who hosts the big Fly In Bluegrass Festival every August — he is wanting to add blues music to his live music portfolio. So, he made us an offer we couldn’t refuse. Now, we are doing our monthly blues band out there. Because he enclosed the patio of his restaurant and bar and remodeled it to make it a very nice indoor venue, we can go out there and jam all winter long, with music lovers joining us for some fun. It is an awesome music stage and we love going out there.”
The Lady D Project is based in Beckley, West Virginia, and the Generation Gap Band is based in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
“When we do the Huntington version of the Blues Challenge, we are allowed to include bands located within 200 miles or so of Huntington,” said Combs. “Lady D entered and won our competition in the single/duo category. She is working with a guitar player named Michael Figueroa, who also plays with the band The Heavy Hitters. The Heavy Hitters, by the way, will also perform at the upcoming 2023 Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival here in Huntington later this year.
“The Generation Gap Band is very good. Locally, they have played at Court Street Grill a lot. I go to the International Blues Challenge every year because not only am I the President of our local affiliate, but I can’t wait to get down there to Memphis to show off both of our bands. That is going to be awesome.”
Along with giving Tri-State folks a chance to be a part of sending these musicians to the Blues Challenge with their donations, to walk tall in front of an international crowd in Memphis, this Sunday’s jam will also be a full night of good blues music on its own at the Fly In Café.
“The Huntington Blues Society All-Star Jam Band is going to play the first set, and then The Lady D Project will take the stage for the second set, and then the Generation Gap Band will finish the night off,” said Combs. “This trip to Memphis will be yet another unique opportunity to take our West Virginia culture to a worldwide arena.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.