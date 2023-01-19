The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — When you expand the digital map of the affiliates connected to The Blues Foundation — the premier blues music organization in the world — you see a circle in the eastern half of the U.S. that shows local blues music organizations in cities like Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Lexington, Knoxville, Charlotte, Greensboro and Richmond, all the way around to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

In the middle of that ring, all by itself, is the marker for the small-town, Mountain State-proud Huntington Blues Society located here in the Jewel City.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you