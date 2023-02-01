The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Every winter, the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, are filled with thousands of people from around the world who arrive on Beale Street to be a part of the International Blues Challenge.

The Huntington Blues Society, an official affiliate of The Blues Foundation, sent a delegate to the blues fest last week. Karen Combs, director of the Huntington Blues Society, led the group to Memphis to represent West Virginia at the global get-together. That troupe included the two acts chosen from the local blues music competition that were then enrolled in the International Blues Challenge. They include the Generation Gap Band from Parkersburg, who competed in the group category, and Lady D from Beckley, who competed in the single/duo category.

