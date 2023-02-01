Every winter, the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, are filled with thousands of people from around the world who arrive on Beale Street to be a part of the International Blues Challenge.
The Huntington Blues Society, an official affiliate of The Blues Foundation, sent a delegate to the blues fest last week. Karen Combs, director of the Huntington Blues Society, led the group to Memphis to represent West Virginia at the global get-together. That troupe included the two acts chosen from the local blues music competition that were then enrolled in the International Blues Challenge. They include the Generation Gap Band from Parkersburg, who competed in the group category, and Lady D from Beckley, who competed in the single/duo category.
After Combs left Huntington for Memphis, she made a blues-related pit stop along the way.
“We left Huntington last Monday and stopped in Nashville so we could go to a blues jam that they were having there,” said Combs. “I drove with Jim Rumbaugh, who is a bass player and a board member of the Huntington Blues Society, and his wife Donna. Jim prefers active entertainment over passive entertainment, meaning he’d rather play than watch, so he looked on the internet for open blues jams and we found one on Monday evening at the Bourbon Street Blues and Boogie Bar on Printer’s Alley in Nashville. When we got there, we all signed up to play, and then the host musician Corey Mac would randomly call people up, like a bass player, a vocalist, a guitarist and a drummer, and all of a sudden you are in a band with people you have never seen before and you have 15 minutes to play some blues music. But it was fun, and we did alright with that set.”
After spending the night in Nashville, Combs and crew drove the rest of the way into Memphis. On the first day, Combs went to The Blues Foundation affiliates meeting, then, it was off to explore the bustling International Blues Challenge-filled streets of "Bluff City."
“Wednesday is when the Blues Challenge actually started, so we went to hear and watch the Generation Gap Band compete at the Blues City Café at 6 p.m.” said Combs. “It was the first time for any of the guys in the band to go to Memphis, and the first time you go to a Blues Challenge, it can be overwhelming with all of the people there and the mojo of the history of blues music there and the historic clubs that open up their stages for the Challenge. And, the Generation Gap Band did really good. They sounded great and left it all up there on the stage.”
Stone Quillen of the Generation Gap Band speaks highly of the event.
“It was such a surreal experience walking the same streets that B.B. King, Bobby Blue Bland, Jerry Lee Lewis and more walked,” said Quillen. “It truly is sacred ground when it comes to blues music. Getting to meet all of the people there was so cool and very inspiring. And, the food was an added bonus.”
Next up was Lady D’s chance to perform for the blues lovers and the judges.
“Lady D played some original songs with her guitarist Michael Figueroa and she was amazing,” said Combs. “She played at 9:30 p.m. at a place called The Twelve Bar, which is a nice and cozy room located above the Jerry Lee Lewis Café and Honky Tonk. It was a whole different thing than the Blues City Café, where many of the bands were competing, as that venue was loud and hectic. Instead, the Twelve Bar was chill and laid back and everybody was just listening, and the audience enjoyed the set.”
Lady D competed in the event a few years ago with a band she was singing with from Washington, D.C. But, this was the first time that she got to step up in Memphis as a headliner.
“To me, to be at the International Blues Challenge, whether you're competing or not, it is a great way to recharge your creative batteries,” said Lady D. “When you're around so many people who do what you do, and do their music in so many different ways, it makes you want to come home and perform and write new material. It's a real boost to your creativity.”
Combs has represented the Huntington Blues Society many times in Memphis, and because of that, she has found a few favorite places in town over the years.
“The Orpheum Theatre in Memphis is my favorite venue,” said Combs. “It is like the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center here in Huntington or the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, as in the Orpheum is an old, historic theater and it is just beautiful in there. The Orpheum Theatre is where they hold the semi-finals and finals of the competition. But I think my new favorite place now is the Blues City Café because, for the first time ever, I got to stand up on a stage and jam in Memphis. The musician I played with there is Blind Mississippi Morris, who is an old harp player. I was talking to his wife, who wanted to talk to me a little bit first to make sure I wasn’t a fool, and then she said, ‘Well, go over there and talk to Morris.’ So, Jim and I were over there talking to him about everything, and then I ran back to my hotel room to get my guitar and Morris asked us to come up onstage. So, that was pretty cool.”
The Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival will take place in Huntington in August, and the headliners will be the aforementioned Michael Figueroa and his band The Heavy Hitters. The next local blues contest, with a trip to the International Blues Challenge on the line, happens in September. More information can be www.facebook.com/HuntingtonBluesSociety.
