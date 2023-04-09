The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Huntington Children’s Museum-carnival of the animals.jpeg

Huntington Children’s Museum's twist on this kid-favorite musical rendition aims to evoke all five senses in a STEAM-based musical transformation.

 Courtesy of the Huntington Children’s Museum

HUNTINGTON — With the help of some imagination, the Huntington Children’s Museum will bring Camille Saint-Saens’ humorous musical suite “The Carnival of the Animals” to life this month.

The event, directed at children ages 2 through 10, is on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Wild Ramp.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you