HUNTINGTON — Citing public health concerns, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Huntington.
Chamber officials said the decision came after discussions with health professionals and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
The chamber also announced it was canceling its annual holiday party, which occurs at the City National Bank location at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 20th Street in Huntington.
“It was a difficult decision to cancel both of these events, as they are not only important events to our Chamber, but also the entire Huntington region,” Toney Stroud, an attorney with Encova Insurance who serves as the chairman of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release from the chamber. “Both of these events take a considerable amount of work and preparation in advance, so we thought it best to announce that we are canceling them prior to their usual dates in the month of December.
“Like everyone, it is our hope that everything will return to normal sooner than later and large public events like these will be able to occur again.”
On Tuesday, organizers of the Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival in Ashland announced that their annual parade would transition to a drive-thru event for 2020 due to ongoing restrictions on crowd size during the pandemic.
The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 550 businesses that operate in Cabell and Wayne counties. For more information, visit https://www.huntingtonchamber.org.