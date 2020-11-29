HUNTINGTON — Churches in Huntington are doing their part to celebrate the Christmas season in the midst of the pandemic by organizing a citywide tour of outdoor Nativity exhibits.
Beginning Sunday, Nov. 29, the ONE Tour (Outdoor Nativity Exhibits) will feature displays showcasing various images in celebration of Jesus’ birth.
Organizers said the tour was created in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on typical community Christmas traditions, and members of Huntington area churches said it was the “perfect time to join together to create and coordinate outdoor Christmas scenes at each of the individual churches as a gift to our community.”
The effort was praised by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
“We all are seeking to identify some sense of a return to normalcy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams said in a news release. “I am grateful for the determined spirit exhibited by several of our churches in the Huntington community to find an innovative way to celebrate the Christmas season in a safe manner that can involve family and community spirit. The Outdoor Nativity Exhibits that will be displayed throughout Huntington will give us a sense of wonder that Christmas brings, with a gentle reminder that when we seek to stand together we can create the light brought by hope, joy, love and peace in our community.”
People in the community may visit the churches’ outdoor displays throughout the Advent season. Among the displays will be Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, stables, sheep, camels, manger scenes, giant Advent wreaths, giant Three Kings’ windows and additional Nativity-related scenes, the release said. Signage with a QR code that will provide relevant scriptural context and history of the displays will be available at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
Participating churches are:
- Central Christian Church, 1202 5th Ave., Huntington.
- Community of Grace United Methodist Church, 225 28th St., Huntington.
- Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd., Huntington.
- Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Ave., Huntington.
- First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave., Huntington.
- First United Methodist Church, 1124 5th Ave., Huntington.
- Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 513 10th St., Huntington.
- New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1304 6th Ave., Huntington.
- Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St., Huntington.
For more information, visit the ONE Tour Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/704075143555345/ or search Huntington ONE Tour on Facebook.