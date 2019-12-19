HUNTINGTON — Hope began at the Huntington City Mission in 1939 when the Rev. Pat Withrow of the Union Mission in Charleston met with a group of Christian businessmen to establish a Rescue Mission in Huntington.
On Nov. 24, 1939, 26 business individuals signed the Certificate of Incorporation for the Huntington City Mission. The Puritan Hotel, located at 1030 7th Ave., was chosen as the location, and the Rev. and Mrs. Walter H. Keisler were the overseers.
The mission celebrated its 80th anniversary Nov. 7 at their annual fall banquet in the Don Morris Room at Marshall University. Second String was the entertainment, and guests were treated to a video about the mission created by Greg Perry.
Awards were given to dedicated members of the community: Board Member of the Year Shawn Dixon of Dixon Electric, Volunteers of the Year Sherri Pennington-Walker and Sherry Kyle, Volunteer Group of the Year Marathon Petroleum and Corporate Sponsor of the Year Hayflich.
“It was a wonderful celebration of how the mission has impacted those experiencing homelessness,” said public relations coordinator Jodi Dowell in a news release. “The mission is proud that 80 years later, hope is still being served in downtown Huntington on the corner of 10th Street and 7th Avenue.”
For more information about upcoming holiday events, volunteering or donation, visit www.huntingtoncitymission.org.