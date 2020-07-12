HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Comic & Toy Convention, the city’s first full-scale comic convention, has been rescheduled for June 5-6, 2021.
Tickets from the previously scheduled 2020 dates are still valid for the new 2021 dates. If patrons are unable to attend the new rescheduled dates, ticket refunds are available on a case-by-case basis. To request a refund, email info@huntingtoncomiccon.com.
Celebrity guest stars will be individually confirmed as their schedules allow and will be announced starting in December via Huntington Comic & Toy Convention’s Facebook page.
“While it is a monumental task to reschedule the event, we were all becoming concerned that the 2020 date was just too premature,” said Comic Con event producer Jarrod Greer. “We firmly believe that through everyone’s continued cooperation we will be able to give Huntington the event it deserves.”
For more information, visit www.huntingtoncomiccon.com.