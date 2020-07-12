Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Comic & Toy Convention, the city’s first full-scale comic convention, has been rescheduled for June 5-6, 2021.

Tickets from the previously scheduled 2020 dates are still valid for the new 2021 dates. If patrons are unable to attend the new rescheduled dates, ticket refunds are available on a case-by-case basis. To request a refund, email info@huntingtoncomiccon.com.

Celebrity guest stars will be individually confirmed as their schedules allow and will be announced starting in December via Huntington Comic & Toy Convention’s Facebook page.

“While it is a monumental task to reschedule the event, we were all becoming concerned that the 2020 date was just too premature,” said Comic Con event producer Jarrod Greer. “We firmly believe that through everyone’s continued cooperation we will be able to give Huntington the event it deserves.”

For more information, visit www.huntingtoncomiccon.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.