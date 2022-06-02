Devon Spears, cosplaying as L from “Death Note,” left, and PJ Trent, cosplaying as Yu Nishinoya from “Haikyu!!” strike a pose as the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention takes place on June 5, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Comic and Toy Convention returns this weekend, inviting guests to meet a variety of actors and performers, including the legendary Chuck Norris.
Event coordinator Catrina Hencye said she can’t wait to welcome people back for the convention’s second year, and she is happy with the variety of entertainers people can meet.
“We have 200-plus vendors, so there is something for everybody,” Hencye said. “Young, older, looking for a new toy or a vintage item, comic fans or other pop culture fans — we really try to appeal to every demographic and age range.”
The Comic and Toy Convention takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain Health Arena. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, and ticket prices are $30 for Saturday, $25 for Sunday or $45 for the weekend. Online tickets are $5 cheaper and include a weekend VIP ticket for $60, which includes early entry, an event T-shirt and special seating during Q&A events.
Guests include television and film star Chuck Norris, Power Ranger Nakia Burrise, voice actress Megan Hollingshead, “Eddie and the Cruisers” Michael Pare, Kevin Conroy, sometimes known as Batman, professional wrestler Tommy “Wildfire” Rich and more.
This is the second year for the Comic and Toy Convention, Hencye said, but she’s happy COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed so they do not have to limit tickets and can fill the Mountain Health Arena with pop culture fans.
Hencye said the event is family friendly, and she hopes community members, especially children, come to enjoy the two-day event.
“There’s nothing sweeter than the kids coming and meeting the person they see on TV or they see people in costumes,” she said. “Kids really make it worth it with just how excited they get for everything.”
Comics and collectible items will be available from vendors, ranging in price from $1 to thousands of dollars, Hencye said, so new and longtime comic fans can grow their collections.
Photo sessions with visiting entertainers can be booked on the convention’s website, huntingtoncomiccon.com. Hencye said guests should be aware there is a clear-bag policy for entry to the arena.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
