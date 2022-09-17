HUNTINGTON — A Huntington studio celebrating 20 years of providing dance classes started with a mother-daughter trio and turned into a much larger family.
With classes on jazz, ballet, hip-hop and more styles, Elite Performance Academy at 819 10th Ave. started its 20th season this month.
“(Elite) has the Huntington community feel to it. Everybody cares about each other. They know each other. Most of the staff has grown up here,” owner Anna Stone said. “We’re very close, because we danced here together. And it’s important for us to nurture that community.”
Elite Performance Academy brought something new — competitive dancing — to Huntington in May 2003. The original owners hope the community can continue to use the academy’s programs.
“(The anniversary) brings back emotions because it was such a passionate idea to bring this to our community,” Michelle Shaver Heiner said about opening the business with her mom, Patti Shaver, and younger sister, Marlo Shaver Preston. The two girls grew up taking lessons and watching their mother teach dance and talk about something she loved.
“I think it’s like most families who have a parent who is a coach of any sort — it is just part of the culture of your family,” Heiner said.
At the time of opening the business, it was considered a big deal to offer competitive dancing in the Tri-State since local dance studios primarily provided only dance classes, training and shows.
Stone attended Elite for the first season of classes when she was 9 and never left.
A majority of the staff — past and current — have studied, trained and eventually worked on the staff as they built a strong relationship with the academy.
“The very first year, I took one class here. It was a jazz class that Michelle, one of the owners, taught. Then, throughout the years, I just kept picking up more and more,” Stone said.
The now-owner became a family member of the team as she eventually became a competitive dancer from 2005-10 and was taking six to seven classes at a time.
She started assisting baby classes in eighth grade, and after graduating from high school she became a part-time teacher. Now she is celebrating five years of being the owner since 2017.
In fall of 1999, Heiner brought her mother to the studio — the same one Shaver took lessons at as Ford School of Dance and became a teacher when it was Dickinson’s School of Dance.
Heiner wanted to start a business with her mother and sister, who was a dance instructor in the Washington, D.C., area. The trio began planning their business goals and opened three years later, with Preston making a lengthy commute.
All three now live in Huntington and can watch the business grow with Stone in charge.
Heiner taught but was mostly the administrative director, and Preston was the creative director as she taught and choreographed. Shaver was the managing director and handled costuming, special projects and anything else needed.
“We are incredibly proud of all the kids who have decided to share their training and their passion with the next generation of our community,” Heiner said.
To celebrate the anniversary, a 20-year celebration recital will end the season with a “Cheers to 20 Years” performance in May.
