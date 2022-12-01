HUNTINGTON — “The Nutcracker” has become a Christmas tradition over the last 200-plus years since its debut in Russia in the 1890s. With the choreography of the ballet created by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and the musical score written by one of the most famous classical music composers of all time — Pyotr IIych Tchaikovsky — “The Nutcracker” continues to be presented around the world.
Over the years, this classic ballet has been tweaked and changed in many ways, with the goal being to either modernize it, add new elements to it, or give it local reference. That is the case with a new production of “The Nutcracker” that will be presented here in Huntington this weekend.
Known as “The Huntington Nutcracker,” this version of the elegant ballet is a collaboration between the Huntington Dance Theatre, the Unlimited PossAbilities social services organization, and the students at the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance.
In the beginning of the original version of “The Nutcracker,” there is an opening scene that takes place in the house of a family that is celebrating Christmas. During the festive night, visitors show up and bring presents for the parents and kids, and one of those gifts is a wooden nutcracker for the kids. Then, when the magic happens and the imagination of the lead characters kicks in, the stage is transformed, and an other-worldly scene comes to life.
What is special about the production of “The Nutcracker” happening this weekend is that the opening scenes take place in early 1950s Huntington, when our downtown area was full of people during the holiday season.
The Huntington Nutcracker will take place at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 3, and at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. The venue is located on 5th Avenue between Elm Street and 17th Street. Tickets are $25 and can be found at Ticketmaster.com and the Marshall box office at 304-696-2787.
The Huntington Dance Theatre was established in 1981; this will be its 42nd presentation of “The Nutcracker.” Kay Stevens, the associate director of this “Huntington Nutcracker” version of the ballet, is a Huntington native who got her education degree at Marshall University and is now a middle school language arts teacher.
Stevens also studied dance and played music throughout her youth. Eventually, she connected with the Huntington Dance Theatre and began to teach dance there while working her way up to the assistant director position. Stevens is thrilled to be a part of this event.
“Traditionally, the opening scenes of ‘The Nutcracker’ take place in the 1800s, but we did something a little bit different this year as our version is set in 1950s Huntington,” said Stevens. “It has turned the show into something really special because we have incorporated so much of our city’s history into it. Instead of the opening taking place at a house at Christmastime, ours takes place at the old Anderson-Newcomb department store on Christmas Eve. That was inspired by the discovery of old film footage in the WSAZ archives, and we actually open the show with that footage. We hope to capture the hustle and the bustle of downtown Huntington during that time period onstage.”
The Anderson-Newcomb department store opened on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington in 1902 and stayed in business until 1980. To recreate the ambience of The Jewel City of 70 years ago, proper costumes for the cast had to be acquired.
“The whole cast is decked out in 1950s-era clothing,” said Stevens. “As for the background on the stage, the students of the Marshall Theatre Department painted it to look like the inside of the Anderson-Newcomb store at Christmas, re-creating it from old photographs. The old candy counter is front and center and you can see all of the poinsettia wreaths hanging and it is really neat.”
The Huntington Nutcracker will utilize more than 60 dancers during the show, from ages 3 to adults. That requires a lot of costumes and rehearsal time. The advantage of collaborating with the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance is being able to take advantage of the creative and technical skills of the students who build the stage and set up and work the lighting and the sound.
“The easiest part of putting on a ballet like this is when we get to see the kids out there doing their thing onstage on opening night,” said Stevens. “Then, all of that hard work has paid off and you see the smiles on their faces as all of those pieces come together. The hardest part is the logistics of making sure everybody is where they need to be, when they need to be there, and dressed the way they are supposed to be dressed. By opening night, they have received all of the training and the critiques and they have worked so hard, and that is when we get to see it all happen. It makes me feel wonderful, as I have been teaching some of these girls since they were just tiny. Because of that, our seniors that we have this year are very special to me because I have been teaching them since they were so little. So, it’s great to see them in their element.”
