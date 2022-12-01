The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — “The Nutcracker” has become a Christmas tradition over the last 200-plus years since its debut in Russia in the 1890s. With the choreography of the ballet created by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and the musical score written by one of the most famous classical music composers of all time — Pyotr IIych Tchaikovsky — “The Nutcracker” continues to be presented around the world.

Over the years, this classic ballet has been tweaked and changed in many ways, with the goal being to either modernize it, add new elements to it, or give it local reference. That is the case with a new production of “The Nutcracker” that will be presented here in Huntington this weekend.

