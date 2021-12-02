HUNTINGTON — For close to 90 years, the Anderson-Newcomb department store was a mainstay of downtown Huntington — especially during the Christmas season, when the store gave a reason for people to venture into the heart of the Jewel City.
It was a magical period in Huntington’s history.
These days, the downtown district is growing again. So why not create a unique version of the famous ballet “The Nutcracker” based on the Golden Age of the city? That is exactly what the Huntington Dance Theatre has done with its upcoming four-show presentation of what is loosely called “The Huntington Nutcracker.”
Opening with real video of downtown Huntington in the 1950s, this wonderful version of “The Nutcracker” takes place during that same time period in the famed Anderson-Newcomb department store.
“The Huntington Nutcracker” will be performed live at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at Marshall University in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and the run ends with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $25 or $20 for seniors. More information can be found at huntingtondance1981@gmail.com or 304-522-4230.
Erin Stephens is the director of the Huntington Dance Theatre. As a military kid, she grew up in many places, yet her grandparents and parents are from Ceredo, Kenova and Westmoreland. Stephens went to Marshall University for a year, where she met her future husband, who grew up in Charleston. She would go on to study dance in New York City before dancing professionally in Mississippi and then Seattle for about six years.
After Stephens’ professional dance run ended, she decided to settle down in Huntington, where she has lived for about seven years now. Wanting to stay involved with the dance profession, Stephens linked up with the Huntington Dance Theatre.
“We call this production ‘The Huntington Nutcracker’ because the story is set in the old Anderson-Newcomb store,” Stephens said. “A typical ‘Nutcracker’ ballet is based in the Victorian Age, yet this one is based in the 1950s Huntington, when everyone wore white gloves, heels and cute hats to go shopping. We use a department store Santa in the show.
“The idea was the brainchild of Deb Novak, with the help of Rob Royce and Maria Loudermilk. Deb came up with the idea after they found footage of people going to the Anderson-Newcomb department store in the 1950s. And, we show that footage at the beginning of the ballet. The first ‘Huntington Nutcracker’ was performed in 2015.”
Creating something as special and hometown-centric as ‘The Huntington Nutcracker’ means putting together unique set designs for each portion of the show.
“This year, the set designs were made by artists at the Marshall University Theatre Department,” Stephens said. “And, these sets are beautiful and just gorgeous. Designed by James Morris Smith, these sets really help us to center the ballet on 1950s Huntington yet again and on Anderson-Newcomb and the department store feel of those times. In the first act, we are at the Anderson-Newcomb store, but in the second act, we step into an enlarged candy counter from the store and all of the different pieces from the different countries, which is a tradition of the original ‘Nutcracker,’ are portrayed here as different pieces of candy found on the Anderson-Newcomb candy counter of old. It is really fun to watch, and fun to see the connections from the first act to the second act.”
Additional information on the nonprofit Huntington Dance Theatre can be found at huntingtondance.org.