HUNTINGTON — A beloved holiday tradition is moving online.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Huntington Dance Theatre will stream its 40th annual production of “The Nutcracker” for an online audience this year.
The production can be viewed at 6 p.m. Dec. 18-19 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 20. Streaming the event will cost $25 per show and can be accessed at our.show/nutcracker.
Huntington Dance Theatre is the oldest nonprofit dance studio and company in the Tri-State, according to a news release from the group.
The studio offers full or partial need-based scholarships for students in need of tuition assistance, and anyone interested in supporting artistic opportunities for local children and teens can donate to the “Partnering for a Pointe” scholarship fund, c/o Huntington Dance Theatre, 825 4th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.
For more information or a list of class offerings and schedules for 2021, call Kayleigh Stevens at 304-522-4230.