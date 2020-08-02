HUNTINGTON — Huntington Dance Theatre will offer registration for fall classes from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the HDT Studio at 825 4th Ave., Huntington.
Huntington Dance Theatre, a nonprofit dance company and school, has served the Tri-State for 40 years. The studio offers an array of classes for ages 18 months through adult, and includes classical ballet, pointe, jazz, adult ballet, contemporary, tap, hip-hop, musical theater, yoga, Zumba and Grownup & Me. The studio offers full or partial need-based scholarships for students in need of tuition assistance.
Dancers participate in a variety of community events throughout the year, including the annual production of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” and the annual Spring Concert.
HDT includes the American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum, a nine-level program that combines high-quality artistic training with the basics of dancer health and child development. Pre-primary through level five will be taught by ABT certified teacher Erin Stephens, who has successfully completed the ABT Teacher Training Intensive in pre-primary through level five.
Classes will begin Aug. 17, and the studio will follow strict social distancing and mask requirements for all students and staff. For more information, visit https://www.huntingtondance.org/COVID-19-response or call Lauren Stewart at 304-522-4230.