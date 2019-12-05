HUNTINGTON — During the Christmas season, one of the many traditions that happens year after year around the world is going to see a production of the Nutcracker Suite.
At the heart of the Nutcracker Suite is the brilliant music by the Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, who is also known for writing the famous ballets “Swan Lake” and “Romeo and Juliet” as well as other well-known pieces such as “The 1812 Overture.” Soon after Tchaikovsky’s death in 1893, the choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov created the ballet version of the Nutcracker Suite set to Tchaikovsky’s musical score.
The original version of the Nutcracker Suite debuted in 1892 around Christmas in St. Petersburg, Russia, at the city’s Imperial Theatre. It did not make it to western nations until decades later, premiering in England in the 1930s and in the United States in the 1940s.
Since then, a presentation of the Nutcracker Suite has become a holiday tradition here in the western hemisphere.
In the Tri-State, the Huntington Dance Theatre has presented a yearly version of the Nutcracker Suite featuring local ballet students ranging in age from 4 to adult.
This weekend, the Huntington Dance Theatre will present the Nutcracker Suite at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse, located at One John Marshall Drive on the Marshall University campus. The shows will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and a special matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Along with a cast of dancers from the Huntington Dance Theatre, the production will also feature guest appearances by Frederick Ocansey, Curtis Johnson and Will Meadows. Tickets for the Nutcracker Suite are $25 for adults and $20 for children and seniors and can be purchased at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse box office or by calling 304-696-2787.
The Huntington Dance Theatre has become a tradition for local dancers wanting to learn classical ballet dancing. The current director of the organization is Megan Catalogna, who was originally associated with the company as a dancer when she was 8 years old. The Huntington Dance Theatre puts on only two public productions every year: a spring recital and the annual presentation of the Nutcracker Suite every holiday season.
“We strictly teach only classical ballet and do not stray into the competition dancing that many other studios do,” Catalogna said. “Our goal is to teach the girls respect and viewing the troupe as a family and the company hasn’t changed that much over the years. The organization started in 1981 and we are one of the very few around that sticks to just classical ballet instruction. A lot of our former dancers who have grown up and graduated high school do come back and some even return to choreograph a piece for the annual Nutcracker Suite show or spring recital. Once you are in the dance community, you always come back because it is in your blood. Some of our students have gone on to be professionals and others are still studying ballet while in college.”
A production of the Nutcracker Suite requires many moving parts and rehearsals for the show begin as far back as August. Kids have changed over the years, of course, with these modern times offering up a ton of digital distractions and fast-moving parts. So, ballet students are required to keep their cell phones in the book bags. Other than that, however, teaching dance and putting together a big production like the Nutcracker Suite is still a rewarding labor of love for all involved.
“The only role in the Nutcracker that we audition for is the part of Clara,” Catalogna said. “For the Clara auditions, we bring in out-of-house judges brought in from the community so that there is no hint of discrimination in the process. As for our Nutcracker costumes, we keep many of our costumes for many years and fix them and re-use them whenever possible. The girl who plays the role of Clara gets to pick her costume and usually her parents pay for the new outfit as that is the only costume that changes every single year.”
The Huntington Dance Theatre is a non-profit organization, which means donations to the company in the form of fundraisers, private donors and corporate sponsors are always welcomed and needed as the funds help with the productions and to provide lessons for some area kids who may not be able to afford it. Anyone interested in supporting artistic opportunities for local children and teens can donate to the “Partnering for a Pointe” scholarship fund, c/o Huntington Dance Theatre, 825 4th Ave., Huntington WV 25701.
Another partnership that helps to make the Huntington Dance Theatre a success is the collaboration between the dance troupe and the Marshall University Theatre Department.
“We have been doing our Nutcracker Suite production at Marshall University for years and they do our lighting and sound, they make it snow during the winter scene and they create all of our backdrops. They are a great crew.”
As the annual show appears on the horizon, especially when dealing with young dance students, the atmosphere can get tense as everyone works together so the many moving parts of the Nutcracker Suite fall into place.
“It gets stressful as the rehearsals progress and they get butterflies in their stomachs as show time approaches,” Catalogna said. “On Friday night, they are very nervous, but by Sunday, a lot of them are emotional because this will be the last Nutcracker Suite show for our senior students that are graduating. It is bittersweet for them because they will be going to college the next year and this will be their last Nutcracker Suite, something that they have been performing in since they were about 7 or 8 years old. The younger dancers, however, are in awe when they are on the big stage for the first time and they see the lights, the backdrops and the curtains. They get so excited.”
More information on the Huntington Dance Theatre can be found at www.huntingtondance.org or by calling 304-522-4230.