Jessie McClain, center, is pictured with her daughters, Mary McClain Frazier of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, and Amy Joyner of Nashville, Tennessee, both member of the Buford Chapter of DAR.

HUNTINGTON — Jessie McClain, a member of the Huntington, West Virginia, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Buford Chapter, received state awards recently.

McClain, a member of the Buford Chapter since 1945, received an award from the West Virginia State Society for Exemplary Service. She was also recognized for her service as chairman of the Project Patriot Committee. Regent Susan Van Zant Yablonsky presented McClain with the awards.

McClain collects supplies for soldiers who are being deployed. She also sends Christmas packages to soldiers serving overseas and works in connection with the USO.

“Her dedication to this project has assisted soldiers for many years,” a release announcing the awards said.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and worldwide.

DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans and meaningful community service.

Visit www.dar.org for more information.

