HUNTINGTON — The sound of blues music rang out from downtown Huntington over the weekend in tribute to a blues legend and city native.
People gathered at the Heritage Station Patio and Gazebo on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon to celebrate early 1900s blues singer and Huntington native “Diamond Teeth” Mary McClain at the blues festival named in her honor.
The annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues & Arts Festival featured Beckley, West Virginia-based blues and soul singer Lady D and her band The Mission, as well as Three’s Company Blues band and Elijah Boone Miller, the Huntington Blues Society All-Star Jam Band, Huntington Harmonica Club’s 20th Anniversary Lineup, The 1937 Flood, and Big Rock and The CandyAss Mountain Boys.
Festival-goers could also visit an open-air artisan market.
Mary McClain, who was born in Huntington on Aug. 27, 1902, performed at Carnegie Hall, the White House, the Apollo Theatre and the Cotton Club.
