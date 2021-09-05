HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Foundation Inc. is announcing the four new inductees for the Greater Huntington Hall of Fame for 2021.
The 2021 inductees are the late David Howard Daugherty, Stephen Matthew “Sam” Hood, Dr. Ali Oliashirazi and Michael L. Thomas.
Due to COVID-19, the City of Huntington Foundation will also welcome back the inductees from 2020 to be celebrated again. They are: Jane Fotos, the late Lawrence Levine, Timothy Millne and Robert Smith.
The induction ceremony will take place Oct. 21 at the Mountain Health Arena, with the reception at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m., to be followed by the induction ceremony at approximately 8:30 p.m. Reservations will be required.
Corporate tables are $1,200, half corporate tables $500 and individual tickets are $75 each.
For tickets and information, contact Maxine Loudermilk at 304-696-5522 or 304-654-1471 for reservations.
David Howard Daugherty
David Howard Daugherty, who died May 9, was born April 20, 1929, the son of Duncan and Grace J. Daugherty in Huntington. He graduated as valedictorian from Huntington High School in 1947 and then Marshall University as student body president. He was elected governor of American Legion Boys State and was the first governor of Boys Nation in Washington, D.C. He graduated from the Michigan Law School with a J.D. degree. He served as president of the Cabell County Bar, the West Virginia State Bar, member of the American Bar Association and was a Fellow of the West Virginia State Bar Foundation.
After graduating from law school, he joined the Army and served in Korea and earned the rank of colonel. In Huntington, he was a member of the City Club, Kiwanis Club, and chairman of the Cabell County Library Board and served on the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church and was married to Patricia Daugherty. They have two daughters, Jane and Carolyn. He had one son, James H. Daugherty, who is deceased.
Stephen M. ‘Sam’ Hood
Stephen M. “Sam” Hood was born in Painesville, Ohio, and educated in Cabell County public schools. He graduated from Kentucky Military Institute and Marshall University and served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
Sam owned and managed Huntington Piping Inc. from 1984 until selling the business in 2004, at which time he and his sons founded a real estate development business in Lexington, Kentucky.
Sam was among the founders of YMCA youth soccer in the early 1970s and co-founded high school soccer in West Virginia in 1978. He coached St. Joe High School to state soccer championships in 1983, 1984, 1985 and 1988. He was twice named state high school soccer coach of the year, and was inducted into the Halls of Fame of the West Virginia High School Soccer Association, the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association and the West Virginia Soccer Association.
Sam is considered by many to be the Father of Marshall Soccer, having founded and coached the program in the early 1980s. He built Marshall’s first soccer-exclusive on-campus facility, Sam Hood Field, in 1996.
Sam is a Civil War history enthusiast and served as president of the Board of Directors of Memorial Hall Museum in New Orleans. He has written three books, including “John Bell Hood: The Rise, Fall and Resurrection of a Confederate General,” winner of the 2013 Albert E. Castel Book of the Year Award and the 2014 Walt Whitman Book of the Year Award. His latest book, “Patriots Twice: Former Confederates and the Building of America after the Civil War,” was a 2020 Amazon bestseller. Sam is currently writing “We Are Marshall Soccer: An Illustrated History of the Marshall University Men’s Soccer Program.”
He was presented the Outstanding Service Award by the Huntington YMCA in 1984 and 1990, and received an honorary diploma from St. Joe High School in 1985. He was inducted into the St. Joseph Alumni Hall of Fame in 2000.
Sam is married to the former Martha Ann Hager, of Milton, and they reside in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They have two sons, Taylor (Sarah Sager) of Barboursville and Derek (Annie) of Winchester, Kentucky. Sam and Martha are proud grandparents of Harrison, Harper, Sam and Beckham Hood.
Dr. Ali Oliashirazi
Dr. Ali Oliashirazi arrived in the United States at age 11. He and his wife, Corinna, have three daughters, Nicole, Sophia and Madeline, and one son, Alex.
Oliashirazi is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who came to Huntington in 2001 to start the orthopedic department and an orthopedic residency program at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. His patients affectionately call him “Dr. Oli.”
He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Riverside, and attended George Washington University, where he graduated as valedictorian, and trained at the prestigious Mayo Clinic.
His passion is joint replacement surgery, and after arriving in West Virginia 19 years ago, Dr. Oli brought his practice to Huntington and his team quickly started to attain national recognition. He founded the Marshall University Department of Orthopedic Surgery in 2004 and oversaw the establishment of Marshall University Surgery Residency Program.
Multiple graduates of this program have chosen to remain in West Virginia to practice, and this was a direct reflection of Dr. Oli’s efforts.
His favorite thing about Huntington is “its people. They are kind, friendly and warm. We couldn’t have asked for a better community. It is a community that continues to get better.”
Awards of Excellence for Oliashirazi include America’s 100 Best for Joint Replacement 10 years in a row, Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award 14 years in a row and five-star recipient for total hip replacement for four years in a row.
Through his leadership, Marshall Orthopaedics has been awarded the Heart for the Homeless Award, the Distinguished Giver Award and multiple Medallion Society Awards.
Michael L. Thomas
Michael L. Thomas was born March 23, 1946, in Guyandotte. He attended segregated Huntington public schools until he integrated Guyandotte Elementary School in 1954. He attended Enslow Junior High School and graduated from Huntington East High School in 1964. This was the year that he and a diverse group of local guys formed a musical act to perform at the HEHS senior assembly.
From 1964-71, the Dynamiks and Explosive Dynamiks were arguably the most popular R&B/rock and roll band in the Tri-State. Michael stepped away from the aura of the Dynamiks to begin a career with Allied Chemical Corp. from 1971-87.
Michael completed his undergrad studies at the University of Michigan, Dearborn, and received his degree from Marshall University in 1979.
From 1987-2010, Michael began a career with the city of Huntington as Housing Rehabilitation director, community liaison, compliance officer and technical housing inspector, serving at the will and pleasure of four different mayors.
Michael has been a tireless advocate for minority community/economic development initiatives. He is a founding member of Unlimited Future Inc., a micro-business incubator located in the Fairfield area of the city.
Since 1996, Michael has owned and operated a Tudor’s Biscuit World franchise.
Michael served as president of the Huntington/Cabell County Branch NAACP from 1993-96, actively working to improve race relations in the city and state.
For Michael’s dedication to his race, family and community, the City of Huntington Foundation honors Michael L. Thomas.