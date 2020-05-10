HUNTINGTON — With the recent coronavirus pandemic keeping more Americans at home, the American Heart Association is embracing the new normal and moving its iconic Huntington Heart Walk online.
The Huntington Heart Walk is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.
On Saturday, June 6, area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 9 a.m., choosing from activities such as:
n Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).
n Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.
n Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.
n Create an at home circuit workout.
To register, visit www.heart.org/huntingtonwalk.
The Huntington Heart Walk is presented by St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, a member of Mountain Health Network. Funds raised from the event go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.