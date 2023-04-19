HUNTINGTON — The American Heart Association's Huntington Heart Walk will take place Saturday, April 22, at Ritter Park.
Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m. Funds raised from the event will help fight the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of Americans: heart disease and stroke.
This year’s Walk Chair is Chris Miller of the Dutch Miller Auto Group.
“We are so excited to see the people of Huntington once again get to come together in this fight, as so many of us have been impacted by heart disease and stroke,” said Amanda Sosebee, development director for the American Heart Association, in a news release. “We can’t wait to see all of the smiling faces of our community teams, volunteers, sponsors and, of course, our survivors.”
The morning will have many things to offer attendees, from snacks to the winner of the “Pup-arrazi” Photo Contest, sponsored by Cornerstone Healthcare Group.
Attendees will also hear from Amanda Wiley, who is a heart transplant and stroke survivor, as she shares her story during the opening ceremonies.
Sosebee reminds attendees to look for survivors wearing their special Red Caps (heart survivor) and White Caps (stroke survivor).
“If you want to know why you help, just look at our Red Cap and White Cap survivors,” Sosebee said in the release. “They are all the motivation you need.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.