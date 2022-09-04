HUNTINGTON — One school librarian can give a tour through the history of Huntington High School with just a quick shuffle through yearbooks.
In the recently remodeled library, Jennifer Day can pick up a full decade of history so a community member can find their lost memories.
“I house all the yearbooks from even before old Huntington High used to be behind St. Joe … I even have a book that has the architectural plans for the old school on 8th Street, so from like 1913,” said Day, the school library media specialist. “One of the things I love is people will call and ask me to look up somebody. They will be doing 23andme or someone had a house fire and the only pictures they have of themselves is in a yearbook.”
The Huntington High graduate has lived in the city her entire life — she is also a 1995 Marshall University graduate — and continues to share the history of where her family was raised.
“That’s how Huntington High I am,” Day said about telling callers that she knows their family history. “My granddaddy graduated back in 1933, so I can go back with Huntington families forever. … It helps having me in my position and being so Huntington for when people call that I am knowledgeable about Huntington and old Huntington names and maybe what year something would be.”
Day has worked for the school for almost 24 years, spending the first eight years as an English teacher.
Over the years, students have added to her collection of tape holders and stickers. On display by her desk, Day has various tape holders shaped like shoes in colors of red, silver, blue and snake print, as well as animals like a cat, iguana, porcupine, elephant and Snoopy.
Her colorful library and media room showcases Day’s personality and her relationships with students — gifts of stickers on windows and playbills hung from shows like “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Kinky Boots,” “Hair,” “West Side Story” and still dozens in piles unframed.
With her Ruth Bader Ginsburg scarf on, Day said she was almost born to be in this position as the ninth female teacher in the family.
“I was almost born at Huntington High. (My mom) woke up in labor with me and still taught,” Day laughed. “That’s how Huntington High I am. … (My mom) didn’t want to call in sick because it was the final.”
Her mother, Joan Wooddell Cartmill, gave birth to Day that same evening 50 years ago.
That was the beginning of many teaching stories Day has been able to share, as her three great-aunts, three aunts and sister Susan Bias Beckett also teach — and some have taught each other.
While all the women graduated from Marshall, some explored teaching outside of West Virginia.
To avoid taking Spanish as the second language requirement, Day signed up for class with the only French teacher — her mother.
“When you have your mother as a teacher, you get called on a lot. You have to prove that you didn’t just get the ‘A,’” Day explained.
She said she only received a white penalty card twice, and both were because of her mother. One was made by Cartmill for leaving early for lunch, and the second was a note signed by “J. Bias” since the two had the same last name and wouldn’t be “technically lying.” Day laughed that her mother would always know about school parties before her.
Having her mom as a teacher also had its benefits in case Day forgot money or needed a paper to be signed.
With a parent in education, Day said, she learned about the field at an early age because her mother brought home lesson plans and papers to grade.
“I think I always knew, just like her,” Day said about when she knew she was going to be a teacher. “(My sister and I) would go with her when we were little and write on the chalkboard and pretend we were having class.”
That was also true for Cartmill and her sisters, who were taught by their aunt Mariel in home economics. Cartmill said Mariel was a tough teacher, but the course allowed them to learn how to sew and memorize home etiquette.
“Before you ever could (take the cooking class), you had to memorize where every spoon, pot, pan, everything went. Memorize it and take a test so you knew where everything belonged,” Cartmill said.
Day said Mariel would take out stitches and make her students — even her nieces — redo them if they weren’t perfect.
While having family members as teachers comes with constructive criticism at times, the family has bonded over having similar experiences.
While Cartmill continues to substitute teach at Huntington High a few days a week, she has witnessed a learning curve her daughter deals with.
“Cellphones are a game-changer, and not in a positive way. They are a big problem,” Day said.
Cartmill added, “I think (the students) lose their social skills.”
While Beckett teaches kindergarten at Southside Elementary, the conversation comes up a lot for the trio.
“It’s part of the reason my mom retired (in 2010). She just couldn’t compete anymore with the phones,” Day said about students’ distractions.
As the two sit on Day’s new library furniture, Day directs new students asking about genres, and will provide more than just a shelf. She will recommend similar writers, a new release or one of her personal favorites.
With the help of the Read Aloud WV program Day applied for, every high school student was able to pick out a free book last Christmas.
Poster boards from the 2022 Spring Literature Fair are above the shelves, featuring presentations about publications that can be found at the school.
The library is organized by genre, including short stories, comics, graphic novels, sports, fantasy, memoirs and new titles. Special classics are displayed behind the main desk alongside bigger books and ACT prep books.
While Day loves to share history, she also wants to create a better future for her students.
As a 2018-19 Fulbright Scholar, Day was able to travel to Colombia to promote a mutual understanding of education in a different country. She has also received grants from the National Endowment for Humanities and Library of Congress to study various topics.
“A library is a living organism, and it has to keep changing as our needs change. As technology changes, we have to keep up with the times. We’ve got to be on the cutting edge at all times,” Day said.
Not only does Day always tell students that the library provides more than just books, but she also wants to connect them to the ever-changing world and their history.