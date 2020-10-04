Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JohnAnderson_BrookeJackson_DavidPittenger-300x246.jpg

From left are John Anderson, chairman of Rotary Club of Huntington Scholarship Committee; Brooke Jackson, recipient of President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship; and David Pittenger, dean of Marshall University Graduate College and president of the Rotary Club.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Brooke Taylor Jackson, who graduated this summer from Huntington High School, was awarded the Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship.

The President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship provides $1,250 per year and is renewable for up to four years, for a total of $5,000, by maintaining satisfactory progress in his or her program of study at Marshall University.

During her senior year, Jackson was a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), Mu Alpha Theta, Photography Club and Operation B.E.S.T. (Business and Education Succeeding Together) in addition to being an academy ambassador for photography. Jackson completed 95 hours of community service including peer-to-peer tutoring up to three hours each week after school. Her service through her various memberships included volunteering at the WSAZ Invitation Wrestling Tournament, and working booths for Operation B.E.S.T. and Photography Club at Huntington High’s Family Fun Night. Jackson also served as a counselor at Be WISE Camp for seventh- and eighth-grade girls interested in STEM, her fifth year at the camp and second year as a counselor.

The Rotary Club of Huntington established the scholarship in December 1992, making a commitment to provide Marshall University scholarship funding to assist deserving high school graduates in the club’s geographic area, which includes Huntington High, St. Joe, Grace Christian and Covenant schools.

The guidelines for the scholarship include academic strength, financial need, demonstrated public service while in high school and an understanding of public service as revealed in an essay. The Rotary Club of Huntington Scholarship Committee for the 2020 selection were John Anderson (chairman), Ted Kluemper, Don Smirl, Dr. Chong Kim, Sherry Hauck and Dr. Gil Ratcliff.

To date, 30 students have received this award.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.