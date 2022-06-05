HUNTINGTON — Benjamin Paul McElroy is this year’s recipient of the Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship.
McElroy is a graduating senior at Huntington High School.
The President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship provides $1,250 per year and is renewable for up to four years, for a total of $5,000, by maintaining satisfactory progress in a program of study at Marshall University, according to a news release from the college.
Recipients of the Rotary Scholarship must demonstrate evidence of service to their community, as Rotary International’s philosophy is “service above self.” According to the release, McElroy volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State and serves as a certified volunteer umpire and coach for Huntington Little League. In addition, he has been an altar server at Huntington St. Joseph Catholic Church for 10 years.
McElroy also worked with another student at Huntington High School, in partnership with the Cabell County Career Technology Center, to create an entry sign for the Huntington High running trail, complete with trail map, trail markers, exercise benches and picnic benches along the trail for future student use, the release said.
The Rotary Club of Huntington established the scholarship in December 1992, making a commitment to provide Marshall University scholarship funding to assist deserving high school graduates in the club’s geographic area, which includes Huntington High School, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, Grace Christian School and Covenant School, the release said.
The guidelines for the scholarship include academic strength, financial need, demonstrated public service in high school and an understanding of public service as revealed in an essay, the release said.
Ted Kluemper Jr., chairman, John Anderson and Dr. Chong Kim served as the Rotary Club of Huntington Scholarship Committee for the 2022 selection. Thirty-two students have received the award.
