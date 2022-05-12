HUNTINGTON — This is the time of year when the arts departments of high schools and colleges create their final productions before graduation and summer break. As the school year comes to a close, especially for seniors, life changes, and these performances may be their last.
This Friday, May 13, the Huntington High School Show Choir will end the school year by performing “Bonnie and Clyde” with dinner served afterward. This half-hour-long tour-de-force will not be a musical play adaptation of the true story of the ill-fated bank-robbing couple of the 1930s known as Bonnie and Clyde, but instead will be a string of specially chosen songs that will tell the story with dancing and singing by the students.
The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner with everyone welcome. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children and will cover both the show and the meal. The event will take place at the high school.
Rebecca Adkins is a music teacher and show choir leader at Huntington High School. She is in her sixth year of being a teacher near her hometown. Adkins grew up in Wayne County and went to Spring Valley High School. She acquired two degrees at Marshall University, including music education and musical performance with a focus on clarinet.
“I really like to choose a theme for our show choir that is able to tell a cool story through music,” said Adkins. “While this is not a theatrical performance like ‘Beauty and the Beast’ or the like, this is about me choosing fun songs and putting them together to tell the story. There is no dialogue, but instead there is 30 minutes of singing and dancing from beginning to end, just like a traditional show choir show. So, I chose classic songs like ‘Born To Be Wild’ as my opening song, with the lyrics of ‘Get your motor running, head out on the highway, looking for adventure,’ which sets the scene for Bonnie and Clyde being on the road together. We also do a little bit of a song called ‘Mug Shot,’ and the song ‘Smooth Criminal,’ used as more of a dance number with no vocals as the couple are robbing the banks. I do some of the choreography along with Mayshawn Morton.”
The 30 students in the show choir will perform with a live band onstage that will include some Huntington High School students as well as a Marshall student and retired Huntington High School music teacher David Chenoweth, who plays the piano. The conductor will be Huntington High School band leader Brian Dunfee.
Putting on a stage show is a daunting task, especially with students who are not yet at the professional level.
“At this point in the production, I’m like, ‘Can we make it from the beginning to the ending of the show without crashing and burning?’ ” said Adkins. “I have to let go of analyzing things at a micro level, and I’m now looking at the big picture. But I have done a few shows by this point, and you try and teach the kids that if they mess up onstage, just keep going. A lot of times, enthusiasm and confidence will go a long way. The audience doesn’t always know how everything should be, so just because you know you messed up, the audience might not know that you messed up. If you can mess up with a smile, the audience will think, ‘OK, that must be a part of it.’ That is the part of teaching the students to be performers and to not just go through the motions.”
As the Bonnie and Clyde show nears the end, there is a hint at the fate of these two forlorn lovers who were ultimately caught by the law.
“There is not a death scene,” said Adkins. “The actors playing the couple are on the run while the Styx song ‘Renegade’ is heard, and then they stop and have last words together. Then, they do a pose that insinuates that they are about to get caught. At dress rehearsal, we will run the show two times through with all of the tech members and the live band members and the show choir members and the set designs. Before the performance we will do our hair and makeup and then hit the stage. The show will be done in the high school auditorium. But afterwards, we will go over to the small gym, decorated with whatever theme we may have that year, then we all sit down with the kids and their families and eat together. I’ll also set up karaoke and a photo booth as well. It’s a lot of fun, actually.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/hhs.showchoir.12.