Sam Felinton, Huntington High School student and author, poses holding a copy of his book "Teenager Business" inside the theater room at Huntington High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — What do you do when you’re a successful business owner at 15 years old and are still a student in high school? For Samuel Felinton, it was writing a book.
Early this summer, Felinton, who will be 18 years old next month and is a senior at Huntington High School, released his book “Teenager Business.” He started on the book in 2021 and finished writing it in March.
“The book is for teens, young adults, or even just an adult that wants to start their business career,” Felinton said. “I want to inspire others to start young, too.”
He describes his book as an easy read for anyone who wants to start a career in business.
“The book is broken down into three simple sections, which are how to sell, what to sell and whom to sell to,” Felinton explained. “Within the sections, there are multiple chapters of my personal experiences and a lot of research on what I plan to do. Some content to look forward to in the book are how to use common social media platforms to find future business partners and how business cards are one of the most underrated tools to this day to start a network.”
Although he is still in high school, Felinton says, he has a lot of business experience under his belt.
“I started my business adventure at the age of 15 with the creation of my first company Taipan Esports, and through the past two, almost three, years I was able to score dozens of brand deals and sponsorships with companies like Trolli, Logitech and Lucid Sounds,” he said. “In October 2021, I was awarded for my works in Esports with the ECS Young Entrepreneur of the year award. In early 2022, I started my social media and branding base with the release of my book and creations of a new social media strategy that I hope will change the algorithm on education bases on YouTube.”
Felinton’s creating a fast-growing esports business and becoming a published author didn’t surprise his mother, Bethany Felinton, of Huntington.
“Samuel has also been known for his heart and his work ethic,” his mother said. “If he says he is going to do something, then he does it — and he does it with a 100% commitment. His entire family is so proud of him.”
Outside of running his business and publishing his book, Felinton is a proud member of the Class of 2023 at Huntington High School, where he participates in theater as a stage manager, in the drumline of the school’s marching band and in speech and debate.
“I think I have learned more skills and life lessons from theater class than any other class at school,” Felinton said. “I have an amazing teacher, Helen Freeman.”
Freeman says Felinton is a great stage manager.
“Not every student wants to be an actor, and Sam started taking a leadership role and he became so confident,” she said. “The thing about Sam is, the other kids respect him. I believe he can accomplish any goals he has for his life.”
Felinton says participating in school activities and becoming an entrepreneur at a young age have helped him excel in school.
“I’m doing well in school and if I can do it, everyone can, too,” he said.
Felinton said he has learned skills like pitching ideas, negotiation and many methods of organization.
“Starting at a young age not only gives you entrepreneurship experience, but a lot of life skills, too,” he said.
“Teenager Business” is the first of many titles Felinton plans to publish in the future.
“I want to write more books about esports, entrepreneurship and maybe even theater, speech and debate,” he said. “I plan to go to college as well, but I haven’t decided exactly where and what I want to study — but I am sure it will most likely have to do with business.”
“Teenager Business” is available now, but only on Amazon at this link.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
