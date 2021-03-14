The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The artwork of several Huntington High School students was juried for inclusion in the ninth annual University of Rio Grande High School Art Exhibition.

The exhibition was held at the Esther Allen Geer Museum and Gallery and was open to all art teachers and their students within 150 miles of the university.

The following students received recognition at the show:

  • Senaa Wilburn — second place for her ceramic piece “Catch of the Day”
  • Rebecca Adkins — honorable mention for her photograph “Misty Future”
  • Daisy St Clair — Awarded a $500 scholarship for her ceramics “Finding My Place”

Honorable winners included:

  • Morgan Snyder — ceramic piece “New Kicks”
  • Chase Rood — ceramic piece “Cheeseburger in Paradise”
  • Daisy St Clair — ceramic piece “Flight”
  • Alex Lindberg — color pencil “Retrospect of Shoes” and collage “Space Race”
  • Kyleigh Hoey — watercolor, pen and ink “Under the Ring”
  • Bryce Tsai — acrylic “Color Theory”
  • Malaya Gunn — ceramic piece “Tri-pod Bowl”
  • Ciera Thacker — pencil “Tattoo”

For more information, contact Leslee Smith by calling the school at 304-528-6400.

