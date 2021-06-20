Several students from Huntington High School will have artwork exhibited throughout the summer and 2021-22 school year.
The West Virginia University Food Justice in Appalachia Exhibit 2021-22 Food, Nutrition during COVID in Appalachia, in conjunction with the larger exhibition Food Justice in Appalachia by the WVU Food Justice Lab and WVU Libraries, challenged students to express their perspectives of food, food systems, school meals, food access and nutrition as they have experienced it during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The exhibit will run August 2021 through June 2022 on the main floor of the WVU Downtown Campus Library in Morgantown and will also become a digital exhibit living on the WVU Libraries’ website and archived on The Research Repository at WVU.
The following student’s artwork will be in the exhibit:
Ceramics
- Chase Rood, “Cheeseburgers in Paradise”
- Mayla Gunn, “Sweet Dreams”
- Aaliyah Scott, “Where is the Beef?”
- Malaysha Wiggins, “Homemade Doughnut Delight”
- Caleb Leffingwell, “Dinner Time”
- Daisy St. Clair, “American Pie”
- Senaa Wilburn, “Red Lobster Lockdown”
- Morgan Snyder, “Wing Night”
- Ayden Cremeans, “Homemade Flap Jacks”
Acrylic painting
- Bryce Tsai, “Red Velvet Cake”
- Jailauh Skaggs, “Strawberry Shortcake”
- Tabatha Brogan, “Macaroons”
Additionally, Caleb Leffingwell, Chase Rood, Senaa Wilburn and Daisy St. Clair will have their work reproduced into exhibition panels and included in the print exhibition at the WVU Downtown Campus Library for the 2021-22 academic year.
Another group of Huntington High School artists were awarded the highest honor of being accepted under juried acceptance to represent West Virginia high school artists at the Congressional Art Award 2021 presented by the Cultural Center.
This is the 39th year for the visual-art competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute. The competition is designed to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. The competition is sponsored by members of the United States Congress.
The following students were accepted to represent West Virginia:
- Ben Grimes, “Water Bristle” photograph
- Kally Hall, “Deepest of Sleeps,” print
- Kyleigh Hoey, “Growth,” painting
- Alexandria Lindberg, “Shoes,” painting
Micah Moore, “Weathering the Storm,” photograph
- Jaylynn Morales, “Snow Thistle,” photograph
- Jolie Tessier, “Puddle of Memories,” photograph
- Carter Williams, “Breaking Free,” photograph