CHARLESTON – Nine young artists from around the state have been selected as winners in the annual Congressional Art Competition, which is on display in the Balcony Gallery of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston through April 20.
The exhibition is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), in partnership with the West Virginia congressional delegation.
In District 3, a first-place award was presented to Elsa Meade of Huntington High School. The first-place winners received a $100 gift certificate from BLICK Art Materials, and their work will represent West Virginia in a yearlong Congressional Art Competition exhibition at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
The Congressional Art Exhibition consists of 101 pieces by 90 students, grades 9-12, from 15 West Virginia counties. These entries were selected from 211 submissions. All winners were selected by the West Virginia State Arts Office.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual-art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. The competition is sponsored by members of the United States Congress.
Local students whose work is included in the state exhibition include:
CABELL COUNTY
Huntington High School (art teacher Brianne Allen): Elsa Meade (Grade 9), "Birds with Rocks," scratchboard (1st Place); Charity Stradwick (Grade 11), "The Fun of Being a Sister," pencil; Ava Thornburg (Grade 10), "Color of Emotions, print.
Huntington High School (art teacher Diana Frazier): Anna Perella (Grade 11), "L'uomo Perfetto," aAcrylic; Emma Pittman (Grade 11), "A Spike of Life," photography; Selena Ritchie (Grade 12), "Mantis Gaze," pPhotography.
LOGAN COUNTY
Chapmanville Regional High School (art teacher Karen Amick-Adkins): Macy Belcher (Grade 9), “Untitled," watercolor; Adeana Johnson (Grade 11), “Beware,” mixed media; Heather Murphy (Grade 12), “Samantha,” acrylic.
PUTNAM COUNTY
Poca High School (art teacher Cathy Thomas): Jada R. Morris (Grade 11), “Cool Shadows,” mixed media.
WAYNE COUNTY
Spring Valley High School (art teacher Sara Tess Hager): Leigha Barrett (Grade 12), “Red Selfie,” acrylic; Emma Blatt (Grade 12), “Bottles,” colored pencil; Brianna Bowen (Grade 10), “Steel-Mind,” graphite; C.J. Preece (Grade 12), “Inner Cosmos,” collage; Chylee Straley (Grade 12), “Shattered,” mixed media.