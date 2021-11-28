HUNTINGTON — The idea that there is actual competition between those who decorate the outside of their houses during the Christmas season has been enhanced over the years by hit TV shows and commercials based on the subject and “National Lampoon” movies.
Up to a point, however, friendly competition is a good thing as it encourages creativity and innovation. In the case of the second annual Huntington Holiday Road Exterior Illumination Contest that is about to begin, it helps local charities as well.
Created due to the many holiday events that were canceled a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Holiday Road contest continues this year with even more interest.
The idea for the event came from now-Marshall senior Rileigh Smirl, who mentioned the idea to her mother, Mary Smirl, who lives in Southeast Hills. Soon, Missy Clagg Morrison and Huntington City Council member Holly Smith Mount were also onboard and the first year of the contest went forward.
This year, the concept has been perfected and the multi-night contest will raise even more money for charity, while filling the city with visual good cheer.
Here is how this 2021 Holiday Road Exterior Illumination Contest works. For a $25 entrance fee, people can put their decorated house on the voting list of the contest. Then, it is the general public’s turn — for $1 per vote, residents of the Tri-State can vote on which decorated house they like the most. Anybody can vote, and they can send in as many $1 votes as they want to enter.
The Holiday Road Exterior Illumination Contest will consist of four categories — Classic, Brightest, Most Creative and, new this year, a Kids Choice category.
The deadline to enter a decorated home is midnight Dec. 8. To complete the $25 entrance fee and registration, go to https://my.cheddarup.com/c/holiday-road-2021 or look for the Huntington Holiday Road 2021 event page on Facebook.
All the proceeds of the contest will benefit the Harmony House homeless organization.
Voting for the Holiday Road contest begins Dec. 11 and will last through Dec. 28.
“Last year, after my daughter Rileigh came up with the idea of doing a Huntington Holiday Road contest, it surprised us to see how wide the map of the contest houses was as people entered from Guyandotte all of the way to the West End,” said Mary Smirl. “It is always fun to see the many ways that people like to decorate their houses and how far some people will go with inflatables and moving lights and more.”
Once the seasonally inspired creatives have their houses decorated by Dec. 8, the Holiday Road volunteers will drive to each house and put up a Holiday Road sign with a number on it for voters to see. Photos of each house will also be put on the Huntington Holiday Road 2021 Facebook event page with their corresponding house number for those who want to participate and vote without having to drive around the city.
This year, the folks at the Huntington Holiday Road Exterior Illumination Contest have decided to make the beginning of the event a special occasion.
“This year, on Dec. 11, the contest will begin with a special kickoff event at Fire Station No. 10, located at 3131 Washington Blvd., from 5 to 8 p.m.,” said Smirl. “We will have a decorated vintage fire truck there, and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will make an appearance as well. Kids will also get treats and a free scavenger hunt activity map with stickers and more. We will also hand out the maps of the houses that are in the Holiday Road contest so folks can begin to drive around and see the decorations and figure out their favorites.”
For those who participate in the charitable event, trophies will be handed out when the winning houses are announced.
“My son-in-law Justin McElroy is a bit of a builder, so he has created some super cool and unique trophies for the winners in all of the different categories,” said Smirl. “This year, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be delivering the trophies to the winning houses. Last year, Kit Muth was our first-place winner, Dennis Bills was our second-place winner and Matt Meadows came in third place.”