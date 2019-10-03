HUNTINGTON — Spooky season is upon us, and many residents around the Tri-State just can’t wait to get the Halloween vibes flowing at their homes.
As it becomes decorated for the season, Josh Daniels and Rodney Sanders’ Midvale Drive home in Huntington transforms into what they call “Haunted Midvale Farm.”
Innocent-looking corn shocks and pumpkins turn downright ghastly as dusk settles in and the displays are illuminated with a red glow.
“We decorate each year and often start in July hand-making the props,” Daniels said in an email to The Herald-Dispatch. “We will have the fog on every weekend as it gets closer to Halloween.”