BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall, which is looking for a variety of ages to represent stores for a Spring Fashion Event to be held March 28, will host a casting call Saturday, Jan. 25.
The casting call is a free event, and those selected for the spring showcase will have an opportunity to represent the mall and its stores at other events throughout the year.
Participants will need to arrive at Macy’s Center Court at noon Saturday to fill out the registration form. A parent or guardian will need to sign paperwork if participants are under the age of 18. A nonreturnable photo will need to be provided and the size should be 8-inch by 10-inch or smaller; a color or black/white with full face must be seen in the photo.
Huntington Mall fashions are preferred for attire. There will not be an interview, only a runway walk. Casting call winners will be selected Saturday.
There is no age limit. All ages are encouraged to participate. This casting call is open to males and females.