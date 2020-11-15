BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall is inviting those who have a love for music to share it with the community.
Musicians and vocalists who exude a holiday vibe will be able to showcase their talents and entertain shoppers in the mall’s Center Court. Performances will be scheduled during mall hours throughout November and December.
For more information or to perform, contact the mall office at 304-733-0492 or marketingdirector@huntingtonmall.com. Artists who apply must provide a digital sample of their music.