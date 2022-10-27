The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — This weekend, from Oct. 28-30, the Huntington Mall will present its first Pop Culture Convention, combining cosplay events (where fans of different movies and TV shows dress up as their favorite characters), collectible card vendors, a Halloween costume contest, and an array of free and pay-per-meet-and-greet opportunities with famous personalities.

The Huntington Mall Pop Culture Convention begins Friday, Oct. 28, with a day of open table gaming from 1-8 p.m. featuring Pokémon, Meta Zoo, Magic and more.

