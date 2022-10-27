BARBOURSVILLE — This weekend, from Oct. 28-30, the Huntington Mall will present its first Pop Culture Convention, combining cosplay events (where fans of different movies and TV shows dress up as their favorite characters), collectible card vendors, a Halloween costume contest, and an array of free and pay-per-meet-and-greet opportunities with famous personalities.
The Huntington Mall Pop Culture Convention begins Friday, Oct. 28, with a day of open table gaming from 1-8 p.m. featuring Pokémon, Meta Zoo, Magic and more.
Saturday, Oct. 29, finds the meet-and-greet opportunities happening from noon until 5 p.m. For instance, UFC fighting legend Ken Shamrock will be at the mall from 2-5 p.m. and autographs will cost $30, selfie photos with Shamrock will cost $30 separately and a combination of the two will cost $50.
Actor Tyler Mane will also be on hand from noon until 5 p.m. Mane appeared as the character Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s modern remake of the classic horror movie “Halloween.” Mane also appeared as the Sabretooth character in the “X-Men” movie and acted in the movie “The Scorpion King.” Autographs from Mane will cost $35, selfie photos are $35 and a combination of the two will cost $60.
Saturday at the Huntington Mall will also feature some free meet-and-greets, and the Marvel movie series will host an event featuring the Black Panther character and the Spider-Man character at the Macy’s Court from noon until 4 p.m.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Huntington Mall Pop Culture Convention will host a cosplay/Halloween costume contest from 2-4 p.m. Registration for the event will take place on-site from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The contest will be split into four categories including a Group Costume slot and age groups that include a baby to 10 years old category, the 11- to 17-year-old category, and the adult 18 and older category. There will be $250 in prize money handed out during the competition.
Local collector Nathan Freeman is coordinating the collectible side of the convention, which will feature an array of vendors.
“I think this is going to be big, and I think this is going to be a good time,” said Freeman. “This will be the first time that we have done a collectible show at the Huntington Mall, but I have done collectible baseball and sports card shows in the past. I’m a bit of a nerd, so I have always enjoyed sports and movies and things like that. I had a shop at one time, but I am now more of a collector than a seller, but I sell on occasion as it is a hobby and a business.”
Freeman is also the one who brought in the autograph signings to the convention. Along with Ken Shamrock and Tyler Mane, other meet-and-greet celebrities will include longtime professional wrestling personalities Jimmy Hart and Tug Boat, along with actress Tamara Glynn, who appeared in the “Halloween” movie series and the TV show “Freddy’s Nightmares” and more. All of the appearances begin at noon Saturday.
“During COVID, the whole collectibles thing was big as folks were forced to stay at home and they began to look through their baseball cards, comic books and autographs and buying, selling and trading became more popular as the card market, the comic book market and the collectible market overall shot through the roof,” said Freeman. “But fast forward a couple of years later and the market and interest is still OK, but it’s not where it was under COVID. It was kind of like the housing market, as that went up real crazy for a while, but now it is starting to slowly come back down. But collectibles will always do good in the long run.”