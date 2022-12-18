The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hassam_HarpersFerryNo2 J Spurlock Photo.jpg

Frederick Childe Hassam (1859-1935), Harpers Ferry, No. 2, 1926. Watercolor on paper, 15 ¾” x 19 ¼”. Funds provided by the Sarah Wheeler Charitable Trust in memory of Harold R. (Steve) Wheeler and Sarah Slack Wheeler.

 John Spurlock | Courtesy photo

HUNTINGTON — American Impressionist painter Frederick Childe Hassam (1859-1935) visited Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, for one day in April 1926. He created at least four known sketches of Harpers Ferry during that visit — three watercolors and one pencil drawing.

“Amazingly, in 2022, the Huntington Museum of Art has been able to purchase two of the known watercolors created by Childe Hassam on that April day in West Virginia nearly 100 years ago,” said Huntington Museum of Art Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming in a news release.

