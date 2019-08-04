The Huntington Museum of Art is celebrating the success of its 2019 Open Door Membership Campaign with an event on at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, to thank the volunteers and staff who worked on the successful fundraising effort. The campaign raised $336,614, which surpassed the goal of $335,000.
"Volunteers and staff members worked very hard to meet and exceed this fundraising goal, which is vital to the success of the Huntington Museum of Art," said HMA Development Officer Rebecca Stephens. "We are so grateful for all the donors who support the museum's three-pronged mission of art, education and nature. We are also very appreciative of all the volunteers who worked so diligently to make this campaign a success."
The 2019 Open Door Membership Campaign was chaired by Michael Chirico and Aaron Arnold. The $335,000 goal of the campaign represented just over 18% of the funds HMA needed in Fiscal Year 2019 to support the operating budget.
While HMA is celebrating last year's fundraising success, work has already begun on the 2020 Open Door Membership Campaign, which is being chaired by Vicki Taylor of Citizens Deposit Bank.
"Our Open Door Membership Campaign is a yearlong effort, so while we take a moment to thank everyone for last year's efforts, work is already taking place for Fiscal Year 2020," Stephens said.
To support the Open Door Membership Campaign, contact Stephens at 304-529-2701, Ext. 327, or visit www.hmoa.org.
