HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is hosting an exhibit of works in which wheels are featured. Appropriately titled “Wheels,” this exhibition will run at HMA through Oct. 3, 2021.
“It’s fun to bring an eclectic group of artworks together for an exhibition around a theme such as the wheel,” said HMA Senior Curator/Exhibition Designer John Farley in a news release. “This exhibition gives us the opportunity to showcase some permanent collection works that have not been on view for a while.”
Wheels will feature folk art, including the Rev. Herman Hayes’ whimsical sculpture “Large Star Wheel With Four Supporting Figures” and Evan Decker’s “Cowboy With Bells, Wheels, Squirrels, Hens.” This exhibition also highlights Huntington photographer Levi Holley Stone’s images of automobiles and bicycles. Pop culture is represented in original artwork for comic books and strips depicting the Batmobile and Little Orphan Annie, while John Baeder’s Royal Diner illustrates the prevalence of the automobile in American culture.
This exhibit is presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on exhibitions at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.