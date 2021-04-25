HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art presents the work of high school senior art students in the Portfolio 2021 exhibit now through Sunday, May 16.
Because of the pandemic, HMA had to cancel Portfolio last year. To avoid canceling the exhibition for two years in a row, HMA narrowed the focus of this year’s exhibit to highlight the work of high school seniors, according to a news release.
“We wanted to move forward with this year’s student art exhibition to give high school senior art students a chance to exhibit their work in a museum setting while building a portfolio for advanced study,” said HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn. “We hope health conditions will have improved next year to allow us to return to exhibiting the work of middle and high school students and hosting a reception for the young artists and their families.”
Despite the pandemic, regional art teachers worked to help their students take part in the Portfolio 2021 exhibit.
“We are extremely impressed with the dedication of art teachers in our region who went above and beyond to deliver the artwork of their high school seniors to the Huntington Museum of Art for this exhibit,” said HMA Educator George Lanham.
About a dozen student works are featured. HMA Senior Curator John Farley selected Brealynn Harper’s “Strike Down Stereotypes” as the winner of the 2021 Janet Bromley Excellence in the Arts Award. Harper attends Cabell Midland High School, where Jennifer Stephens is her art teacher. All student artists participating in the exhibit received a small cash prize.
Participating high schools include Ashland’s Paul G. Blazer, Dawson-Bryant, Cabell Midland, Huntington and Russell.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.