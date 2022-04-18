Kendra Fischer’s textile work titled “Blue Jean Bull” was chosen as the winner of the 2022 Janet Bromley Excellence in the Arts Award as part of the “Portfolio 2022” exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art.
George Lanham | Courtesy of the Huntington Museum of Art
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art presents the work of high school senior art students in the “Portfolio 2022” exhibit, which is on view now through May 15.
A virtual awards program took place on April 16 on HMA’s YouTube channel.
Because of the pandemic, HMA has narrowed the focus of this year’s exhibit to highlight the work of high school seniors as it also did in 2021, according to a news release.
“This exhibit offers high school senior art students a chance to exhibit their work in a museum setting while building a portfolio for advanced study,” said HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn in the release. “We hope health conditions in 2023 will allow us to return to exhibiting the work of middle and high school students and hosting a reception for the young artists and their families.”
Art teachers from around the Tri-State worked to help the high school seniors take part in the exhibit.
“We appreciate the art teachers in our region who delivered the artwork of their high school seniors to the Huntington Museum of Art for this exhibit,” said HMA Educator George Lanham in the release.
Twenty student artworks from 13 local high schools are featured in this year’s exhibit.
HMA Senior Curator/Exhibition Designer John Farley selected Kendra Fischer as the winner of the 2022 Janet Bromley Excellence in the Arts Award for her textile collage work titled “Blue Jean Bull.” Fischer attends Spring Valley High School, where Sara Tess Hager is her art teacher.
All student artists participating in the exhibit will receive small cash prizes and certificates for being chosen by their teachers to participate in the exhibit.
Participating high schools include Cabell Midland, Huntington, Logan, Poca, Point Pleasant, Spring Valley, and Tug Valley in West Virginia; Ironton and Rock Hill in Ohio; and Greenup, Paul G. Blazer, Raceland-Worthington, and Russell in Kentucky.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
