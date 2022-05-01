HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is raising funds for the 2022 Open Door Membership Campaign, which is chaired by Dr. Peter Chirico. The goal of the campaign is to raise $335,000, which represents a significant portion of the funds HMA needs in fiscal year 2022 to support the operating budget. The campaign continues through June 30. Memberships start at $25 per year.
Amount raised through the morning of April 28, 2022: $272,020, or about 81% of the goal.
To support the Open Door Membership Campaign, call HMA Development Director Jennifer Wheeler at 304-529-2701, ext. 306, or visit www.hmoa.org.
HMA is fully accessible.
West Virginia residents may obtain a summary of the registration and financial documents from the Secretary of State, State Capitol, Charleston, WV 25305. Registration does not imply endorsement.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.