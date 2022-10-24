HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will celebrate POW! Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection with a closing reception at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, which will be the final day to view the exhibit. Admission to this 4th Tuesday Tour Series event is free.
POW! Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection features original comic book art, comic strips, and sequential drawings created by some of America’s most noted comic artists, such as Bob Kane, Ernie Chan and Neil Adams, from the Huntington Museum of Art’s Michael Reynolds Collection of American Popular Culture.
Refreshments, an art activity for children, and an art project that families can take home and make together, while supplies last, also will be offered at the 4th Tuesday Tour Series. Those attending are welcome to wear costumes.
The 4th Tuesday Tour Series at HMA offers a guided tour or a special speaker or program on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
