The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HuntingtonMuseumOfArt-def-002.jpg

The Huntington Museum of Art opened as Huntington Galleries on Nov. 9, 1952.

 Courtesy of West Virginia

Humanities Council

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will host a block party Tuesday, July 26, with a DJ, food trucks and local artists.

The event is a part of the 4th Tuesday Tour Series, where every fourth Tuesday of the month the museum hosts a different themed event. Although the series has been running since 2011, this is the first block party the museum has hosted.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you