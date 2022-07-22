HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will host a block party Tuesday, July 26, with a DJ, food trucks and local artists.
The event is a part of the 4th Tuesday Tour Series, where every fourth Tuesday of the month the museum hosts a different themed event. Although the series has been running since 2011, this is the first block party the museum has hosted.
The event starts at 5 p.m. in front of the museum and will include live music from DJ Seth Celdran, food from Bite Me Asian Street Food and six local artists.
Participating artists include Sa-Rai Robinette, printmaking; Paige Bowen, prints and stickers; Eric Pardue, ceramics; Bree Black, ceramics; Emma Marshall, ceramics; and Bashful Bee Press, fine art prints and stickers.
Each artist will have pieces for sale at the event, which runs until 8 p.m.
“The Museum Store at the Huntington Museum of Art is proud to support local and regional artists,” said Raine Klover, HMA director of guest services. “This event is a great way for people to meet some talented local artists and learn more about their work in a fun atmosphere.”
Cindy Dearborn, director of education for Huntington Museum of Art, said the museum is constantly looking for ways to bring more people through its doors.
“We’re hoping that people who maybe haven’t been here in a while, that maybe they will come to enjoy the music and food and do a little shopping and then come inside and see the exhibits,” Dearborn said.
