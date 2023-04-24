HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will celebrate Earth Day with an EcoArts Festival on Tuesday, April 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. This family friendly event is part of the 4th Tuesday Tour Series at HMA. Admission to the event is free.
The festival will include the unveiling of a limited-edition print of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory by Wheeling artist Logan Schmitt; a botanical printmaking activity designed by HMA’s Education Department and Conservatory Director; and eco-friendly artisans highlighting their creations. Two food trucks -- South Side Sliders and Bite Mi -- are scheduled to attend so visitors can purchase something to eat at the event.
“This is our first EcoArts Festival, and it is a perfect way to celebrate Earth Day and to support the talented artisans we have within our community,” said Raine Klover, HMA Director of Guest Services. “We’re excited for everyone to see the limited-edition print of our C. Fred Edwards Conservatory that Logan Schmitt has created. Logan’s work can be viewed around the country, and we are proud to showcase homegrown talent. We are looking forward to a family friendly evening that celebrates creativity and the importance of caring about our planet.”
Participating vendors include Terra Fate Exotics, whose exotic plants and plant supplies will be on view just outside the entrance to HMA. All artisans with displays in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall were selected for participation because of their eco-friendly approach to their artmaking.
Participating artisans include: Logan Schmitt, with prints celebrating West Virginia; Abby the Photosynthesizing Farmer, with reusable “unpaper” towels, face cloths, and reversible twisted totes; Treehuggers Workshop, featuring a woodworker who uses reclaimed wood; The Ruffly Buffalo, with home decor items made from upcycled jewelry; CeCe Circle, featuring one-of-a-kind bags made from reused and repurposed textiles and notions; The Wooden Pixel, with wooden rings (wear a tree on your finger); Levi Simkins, with altered, upcycled clothing; North River Art, featuring quilts and tapestries made from plastic bags; Domenica Queen, with art and home goods made from upcycled plastic; LezBake, featuring vegan baked goods; Sa-Rai Robinette, with eco-friendly printmaking; Julia Conley, with eco-printed wearables and home goods; and Chrissy’s Creations, featuring home decor and clothing made with upcycled materials.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
