HuntingtonMuseumOfArt-def-002.jpg

The Huntington Museum of Art opened as Huntington Galleries on Nov. 9, 1952.

 Courtesy of West Virginia/Humanities Council

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will celebrate Earth Day with an EcoArts Festival on Tuesday, April 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. This family friendly event is part of the 4th Tuesday Tour Series at HMA. Admission to the event is free.

The festival will include the unveiling of a limited-edition print of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory by Wheeling artist Logan Schmitt; a botanical printmaking activity designed by HMA’s Education Department and Conservatory Director; and eco-friendly artisans highlighting their creations. Two food trucks -- South Side Sliders and Bite Mi -- are scheduled to attend so visitors can purchase something to eat at the event.

