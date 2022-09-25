HUNTINGTON — As part of its Fourth Tuesday Tour Series, the Huntington Museum of Art will present a free, guided tour of the new exhibit titled “The Visual Elements — Line Presented by Edward Tucker Architects, Inc.” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Museum of Art docent Fred Almeida will conduct the tour, and refreshments will follow.
The exhibit, which is the first installment in a two-year series focusing on the building blocks of art, continues through Nov. 6. The Fourth Tuesday Tour Series at HMA offers a free, guided tour or other special event on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
This exhibit focuses on one of the simplest and most versatile elements in any artist’s toolbox: line. A line is a literal or implied connection between points or, as poetically defined by artist Suzanne Caporael, “a point moving through space, trailing its history behind.”
“I’m excited to curate this series of exhibits to help our visitors conceptualize the elements of art and to display some diverse works from our permanent collection at the same time,” said John Farley, HMA senior curator/exhibition designer, in a news release. “I hope that this series of exhibits will encourage viewers toward a goal of better understanding the ways in which artworks are made.”
This exhibit is presented by Edward Tucker Architects Inc., with support from The Katherine & Herman Pugh Exhibitions Endowment and The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
